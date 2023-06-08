City of Tucson opens cooling centers during summer

TUCSON (KVOA) — Due to the record-high temperatures this summer, The City of Tucson has opened cooling centers.
The City cooling centers are open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m.
They will be closed on June 19 and July 4.
The locations are listed below:
- Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
- El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714
- El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
- Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
- Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
- Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730
The Tucson Pima Collaborations to End Homelessness also has a list of more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.
The additional locations are listed below.
