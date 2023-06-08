 Skip to main content
City of Tucson opens cooling centers during summer

  Updated
Extreme Heat

TUCSON (KVOA) — Due to the record-high temperatures this summer, The City of Tucson has opened cooling centers. 

The City cooling centers are open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. 

They will be closed on June 19 and July 4.

The locations are listed below:

  • Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
  • El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714
  • El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
  • Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
  • Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
  • Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730

The Tucson Pima Collaborations to End Homelessness also has a list of more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.

The additional locations are listed below.

