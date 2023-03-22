City of Tucson offering landfill tour

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department is offering a tour of the Los Reales Sustainability Campus and the Republic Services Materials Recovery Facility.
Participants are given the chance to see what happens after your trash and recycled material is collected.
The tour is happening on April 11 and starts at the price service center. From there, the bus will take participants to the ReCommunity Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).
The facility sorts bales, and markets recyclables materials collected in the blue barrel program.
The second stop is the Los Reales Sustainability Campus. Participants will see how they handle household hazardous waste and hear how construction of the landfill cells protects ground water.
Tour participants will meet at the Price Service Center. The bus will begin loading at 8:30 a.m. and leave at 8:45 a.m. The tour will be over by noon.
Participants should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, hats and sun screen. They should also bring a water bottle.
The tour is on a first come first serve basis. A Minimum of 15 participants is needed.
To reserve a seat, sign up at here or call EGSD at (520) 791-3175 by Friday, Mar. 31, 2023.