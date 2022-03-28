City of Tucson observes César Chávez Day Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - All City of Tucson offices will be closed Monday in observance of César Chávez Day.
Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and all collections will be delayed by one day.
The Los Reales Landfill will be open. Sun Tran, Sun Van and the Sun Link Streetcar will be on regular schedule.
All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, March 28, in observance of César Chávez Day. Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and all collections will be delayed by one day. pic.twitter.com/sRhVAYjgeZ— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) March 25, 2022