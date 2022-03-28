 Skip to main content
City of Tucson observes César Chávez Day Monday

Cesar Chavez
Cesar Chavez Foundation / Twitter

TUCSON (KVOA) - All City of Tucson offices will be closed Monday in observance of César Chávez Day.

Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and all collections will be delayed by one day.

The Los Reales Landfill will be open. Sun Tran, Sun Van and the Sun Link Streetcar will be on regular schedule.

