City of Tucson hosts open house in each of the City's six wards

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Environmental and General Services Department, along with representatives from Housing and Community Development, and Tucson Fire will be hosting an open house in each of the city's six wards.
They will be presenting information about services available to residents and neighborhoods that support a clean community.
The Open House Schedules is:
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
6:00 pm 1510 E. Grant Rd.
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
5:30 pm 3202 E. 1st St.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
6:00 pm 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
Thursday, February 9, 2023
6:00 pm 1575 E. 36th St.
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
5:30 pm 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
Thursday, February 16, 2023
5:30 pm 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.
For more information, visit their website.