City of Tucson hosting series of public meetings on proposed Sun Tran route changes

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is hosting an in-person meeting asking the community's thoughts on the proposing transit service changes to Sun Tran, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle.
Changes may be coming to your route. Provide your thoughts on the proposed improvements, which include:
- Realigning and extending routes
- Investing in high-frequency service
- Improving access and quality of service
- Extending service hours
- Adding weekend frequency
The in-person meeting will be on August 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Oro Valley-Tucson at 11075 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ, 85737.
If you're unable to attend, there will be a virtual meeting on August 30 at 5:30 p.m. The information is:
- Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2
- Phone: 1-408-638-0968
- Webinar #: 955 4616 9254
If you're unable to attend both, you are able to provide your feedback online here.