...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

City of Tucson hosting series of public meetings on proposed Sun Tran route changes

  • Updated
Sun Tran

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is hosting an in-person meeting asking the community's thoughts on the proposing transit service changes to Sun Tran, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle.

Changes may be coming to your route. Provide your thoughts on the proposed improvements, which include:

  • Realigning and extending routes
  • Investing in high-frequency service
  • Improving access and quality of service
  • Extending service hours
  • Adding weekend frequency

The in-person meeting will be on August 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Oro Valley-Tucson at 11075 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ, 85737.

If you're unable to attend, there will be a virtual meeting on August 30 at 5:30 p.m. The information is:

If you're unable to attend both, you are able to provide your feedback online here.