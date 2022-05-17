City of Tucson holds Special Election Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday is Tucson's Special Election.
Voters will be weighing in on Proposition 411. If approved, Prop 411 would extend the City of Tucson’s existing temporary half-cent sales tax for an additional 10 years.
According to the city, funding allocations include sidewalk and pedestrian accessibility, bicycle network enhancements, system-wide safety improvements and traffic signal upgrades.
If you did not mail in your ballot, the city says you can drop it off at four different locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballot drop-off sites:
Tucson City Clerk Election Center, 800 E. 12th St.
Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.
Pima County Recorder's Eastside Office, 6920 E. Broadway
Pima County Recorder's Election Department, 6550 S. Country Club Rd.
For more information, visit Elections | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov).