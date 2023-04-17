City of Tucson holds Special Election in May

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is holding a Special Election in May.
The deadline to register is on Monday night.
Voter will be weighing in on whether to approve a new 25-year agreement between Tucson Electric Power and the city.
The rate will increase 0.75 percent, which is less than one dollar a month for most customers. That will go towards building a new transmission line underground.
The city is looking to be carbon neutral by 2025.
City councilwoman Nikki Lee supports this effort, meanwhile city councilman Steve Kozachik thinks he city shouldn't rush the vote.
TEP set new records for peak energy demand in both 2020 and 2021.
Election Day is May 16 and ballots go out in the mail on Wednesday.
If voters want, they can cast a ballot on Election Day.
To register to vote, click here.