City of Tucson gives notice of water and environmental service rate increase

TUCSON (KVOA) -. Beginning in 2023, Tucson Water will increase their rates after finally getting approval following the pandemic.
Tucson Water has gone three years without a rate increase after their proposal for a 2020 increase was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to increasing costs for infrastructure and the Colorado River drought the company moved to increase the rates.
The adjustments will start with an increase in water resource fees to around $1.00 by February 2023. They also plan to implement a multi-year rate cycle over the upcoming four years by 5.5%. Low-income assistance will continue to be provided for qualifying customers.
A public hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2023 where the Mayor and Council will vote on the proposed plan. If the new rate is adopted, then the plan will go into effect 30 days later.