City of Tucson asking for community's input about changing zoning laws for food trucks

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson wants to update and potentially change zoning laws when it comes to food trucks and how many can gather in an area all at once.
The Tucson Planning and Development Services Department is holding a meeting asking for your input.
The Zoom meeting is at 5:00 p.m.
In certain areas of Pima County, multiple food truck owners are gathering in parking lots and setting up tables along with entertainment.
These are known as food truck courts but according to the ordinance that is illegal that's why the city is proposing to make some changes.
A representative for the City of Tucson tells News 4 Tucson right now the zoning code prevents multiple food trucks from being able to gather in one area because there has to be a certain amount of space between each truck.
The city will not create these food truck courts, but simply allow them to now be legal for food truck owners to set up tables, serve drinks and potential entertainment for people while they wait.
But, there is a catch. Food trucks will have to meet certain requirements although they are not set in stone they could consist of...
“Power pedestal for each of the food trucks where they are sitting, central greaser interceptors some parking regulations as well as parking requirements," Dan Bursuck, City of Code Development said.
If you want to attend the Zoom meeting to give your input on the food truck court amendment proposal, click here.