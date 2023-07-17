 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

City of Tucson ask community to provide input on Sun Shuttle services

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun Tran

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson and Pima Association of Governments invite the community to provide input on the proposed improvements of the Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle services.

The proposed improvements include:

  • Realigning and extending routes
  • Investing in high-frequency service
  • Improving access and quality of service
  • Extending service hours
  • Adding weekend frequency

The meeting will take place virtually on July 18 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Please register in advance to access the Zoom link and call-in information here.

