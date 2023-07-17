City of Tucson ask community to provide input on Sun Shuttle services

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson and Pima Association of Governments invite the community to provide input on the proposed improvements of the Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle services.
The proposed improvements include:
- Realigning and extending routes
- Investing in high-frequency service
- Improving access and quality of service
- Extending service hours
- Adding weekend frequency
The meeting will take place virtually on July 18 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Please register in advance to access the Zoom link and call-in information here.