City of Tucson announces new housing fund for essential workers

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson has announced a new housing fund.
Pima Tucson Homebuyer's solution is a $625,000 fund, with money coming from the Industrial Development Authority, City of Tucson, and Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation.
The new program, which is specifically for essential works, was designed to help them with their down payment when they're buying a home.
Development Authority's CEO Dre Thompson says this will help 250 essential workers and their families get a home. The program will help workers by either covering a percentage of their down payment up to $2,500, or up to one percent of their first mortgage loan amount.
"This is a really important issue, not only because we know that home ownership is a really big part of helping people build their own financial strength, community investment," said Thompson. "But it's also a part of making sure that we have a resilient workforce."
The program uses the professions outlined by the Centers of Disease Control to qualify applicants.
For more information, visit Essential Workers Housing Fund | Pima Tucson Homebuyer's Solution (pimatucsonhomebuyers.com).