City Council to discuss continuing free bus fares throughout Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bus fares for Sun Tran, Sun Link and the Sun Van have been free for all riders.
"I wouldn't stop it for nothing in the world," one rider told News 4 Tucson.
"I mean, I'll keep using it but I know a lot of people won't be able to," another rider said.
Tuesday afternoon during its bi-weekly study session, Tucson City Council will continue its discussion of whether to keep free bus fares in place.
Josh Jacobsen with the Tucson Crime Free Coalition argues this practice has made the city less safe.
"The free buses are contributing to a lot of the movement of narcotics, specifically fentanyl around our community," Jacobsen said. "There are a lot of reports of individuals using drugs on the free buses. And the free buses also play a large role in the organized retail theft of businesses around our community."
University Of Arizona Student Body President Patrick Robles doesn't buy that argument.
"I'd like to see the data," Robles told News 4 Tucson. "I'll let you know the data that we the students have is that students are 70 percent of the riders of the Tucson Sun Link. Free public transit is beneficial to those who use it."
In order to keep free fares afloat, the city would have to find funding sources to make up for the lost revenue.
Some of the options the city is looking at include:
raising the price at some metered parking, expanding metered parking, a special tax on commercial parking and a tax on some parking spaces in the city.
"Roughly, a million dollars a month, nine million dollars a year that city will have to make up," Jacobsen said. "The fact of the matter is there is no free bus. Imposing taxes and levies on the rest of the community is not a good idea, especially when the free bus perpetuates a lot of the crime we see in our community. We call that the crime tax."
"Fares in general are a regressive tax on those who need it the most," Robles said. "We're talking about community-wide positive impact when people have free access to public transportation, whether that's getting them to their jobs, helping out the environment or keeping folks safe at night."
If Tucson City Council does not act to extend the service, free bus fares will stop June 30.
The study session is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.