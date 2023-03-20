City Council to discuss communication backbone of Hazmat spill as city looks to learn from incident

TUCSON - (KVOA) The deadly single vehicle rollover crash Feb. 14 that caused the nitric acid spill on I-10, happened just before 3 p.m.

Within minutes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other agencies including the Tucson Fire Department were on scene.

Traffic in both direction on the interstate came to a standstill.

It would be nearly 28-hours before I-10 was back open.

For some families that needed to evacuate or shelter in place, Tucson City Councilwoman Nikki Lee contends it was hard to get answers at times during this fluid situation.

Lee represents Ward 4, the area most affected by the Hazmat spill. She requested the council have a discussion about the incident on Tuesday during its study session. Lee hopes it can lead to better communication among agencies in the future.

"My hope is to just really think about everyone who was involved, all of the stakeholders who were involved, especially our Ward 4 residents who were told to shelter in place, who were told you can't come pick up your kids, oh, no, wait you've got to come pick up your kids," Lee told News 4 Tucson. "It was really confusing when all of this was going on."

One parent at Vail Academy tells News 4 Tucson, she believes the school and the Arizona Department of Public Safety did a good job letting families know about the moving parts.

"I feel like the school communicated it to us very quickly," Cathie Hartwig said. "We got several phone calls stating that they were first going to shelter in place, then immediately after that they called us back and said we were to pick up our kids immediately. As soon as something new was released there were messages going out about the information."

Capt. Ben Buller led the emergency response that day for AZDPS.

He said Monday his team is learning from communication gaps.

"One of the lessons learned is more information is probably better in terms of getting the public notified about things," Capt. Buller said. "It's also something that I'm very much proud of is our ability to step back and identify the things we can do better. So, everybody can, when these things happen in Tucson and Pima County, they can be very confident they're getting the best leadership from their governmental agencies that they can get."

I-10 opened back up around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Lee is grateful the Hazmat situation was not worse. She wants to focus on preparedness.

"So, I'm glad it didn't happen across town but I also want people to know that it could have and if it does, how are we going to be prepared in the future," she said.

The discussion is set for Tuesday afternoon.