Ciscomani renames post office in honor of Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe would have been 81 on June 28, 2023.

U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani has introduced a new effort to honor former Congressman Kolbe by renaming the post office located at 100 North Taylor Lane in Patagonia, Arizona as the Jim Kolbe Memorial Post Office.

Congressman Kolbe grew up in Patagonia and attended Patagonia Elementary School and Patagonia Union High School.

Congressman Kolbe represented Arizona from 1985-2007. Prior to being elected to Congress, he served in the United States Navy from 1967-1977 and the Arizona state legislature from 1977-1982.

“Jim Kolbe lived a life of service dedicated to not only our state but our country as a whole,” said Ciscomani. “He represented Arizona as a true statesman, leading in foreign affairs, trade, and fiscal discipline, while staying true to his values. He continues to inspire my own service in Congress and his impactful leadership will long be remembered."

Congressman Kolbe died in December 2022.