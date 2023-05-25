TUCSON (KVOA) — Drivers around Arizona took advantage of Circle-K Fuel Day. Drivers received 40 cents off per gallon of gas at select locations.
Driver Mary Page said, "My friend called and said gas is 40 cents off, so I went to the nearest Circle-K."
According to AAA, gas prices have dropped by at least 20 cents in Tucson, bringing the city below the state average of $4.50.
Some people are wondering why gas is higher in Tucson when neighboring city prices are cheaper.
AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes said, "It's happening slower than in those eastern counties because Pima County has a bigger population and a bigger supply network, and gas from Texas is coming in."
Initially, gas from Texas wasn't coming into Arizona as the refinery there and in New Mexico were going through maintenance. That is why prices spiked in the first place.
Paredes said, "We're still not sure about the refinery in New Mexico, but the Texas refinery is back and running."
In the meantime, drivers are feeling the pain at the pump, but Page is happy she's catching a break today.
"It's a temporary relief unless they continue to keep it that way, and it definitely hinders us from doing things with high gas prices," said Page.