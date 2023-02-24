Church service in Tucson marks somber anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine

TUCSON - (KVOA) From the pews inside Tucson's St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, some 6,000 miles from Ukraine, the sounds of strength and togetherness echoed Friday night.
"We're scattered through Tucson, so the broader sense is to bring us together," Celia Hildeband of the Ukrainian American Society said.
Hildebrand is second generation Ukrainian.
The last year of war has seen thousands of innocent lives lost, millions fleeing their homeland for safety with the unknown awaiting and so much destruction.
"Horror, tragedy, evil, indescribable trauma," Hildebrand said.
Among the dozens who attended the service was George Terleckyj. He was born in Ukraine and still has family there.
"The fact that this country is being devastated, they're leveled to the ground, town by town, city by city," he said. "It's a genocide of our nation."
This community that believes so deeply in love, hoping their cries for peace are heard.
"The message is hope," Fr. Nicholas Kostyk said. "No suffering is without purpose. And no cross is given to us without a point and what's important is that we don't lose that hope in times of darkness."
"I ask for not only our country, but all of Europe to help as much as possible, Terleckyj" "So, we can defeat the Russian army, send them back home and live in peace."