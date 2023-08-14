Christopher Clements back in court Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis more than a decade ago was back in court on Monday afternoon.
Clements is already serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez back in 2014.
The jury was deadlocked in the murder-kidnapping trial on Isabel Celis.
Clements will be re-tried in the case.
Clements was back in Pima County Courtroom facing a different charge.
He is charged with promoting contraband which was alleged to have happened in the days leading up to Clements first trial in the Isabel Celis case.
The prison contraband trial has been set for November 20 and 21 before Thanksgiving.
The defense is requesting a 12-member jury trial.