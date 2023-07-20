Chimney Fire at 1200 acres this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – At 4:32pm, the Coronado National Forest updated the acreage of the Chimney Fire to 1200 total acres burned.

The previous update was this morning at 8:52am and at that time, the fire had only been reported at a total of 650 acres.

The CNF has said that the fire is currently at 0% containment.

The Chimney Fire was confirmed on Wednesday evening at 6:31pm and is burning in a remote location east of Redington Pass, on the northeast side of the Santa Catalinas.

No structures or homes are currently at risk and no cause of the fire has yet been determined.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.