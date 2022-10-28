Children’s Museum Oro Valley to move to Tohono Chul in 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Children’s Museum Oro Valley will be moving to a new home next year.
According to the Museum, they will launch a new collaboration with Tohono Chul on Jan. 3, 2023.
CMOV is currently at 11015 N. Oracle Road and will remain open until Nov. 30. Tohono Chul is located at 7366 North Paseo del Norte.
“Tohono Chul has a huge role in closing the nature-deficit gap by letting kids be wild explorers of our gardens,” said Tohono Chul Executive Director Jamie Maslyn Larson in a press release. “I am thrilled that CMOV’s incredible nature-based programming kicks off our goal to pro-actively welcome families here. We can hardly wait to see the next generation of nature-lovers grow up at Tohono Chul!”
Entry to Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul will be included with regular garden admission.
Tohono Chul will honor active Children’s Museum Oro Valley memberships through June 30, 2023.
For more information, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org or tohonochul.org.