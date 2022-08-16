Child found safe after car stolen from convenience store on Tucson's east side, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating after an SUV was stolen from a convenience store on Tucson's east side Tuesday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, there was a 1-year-old in the vehicle at the time it was stolen from the store on Wilmot Road and Nicaragua Drive.
Approximately 10 minutes later, police got a call about a child found in the 4500 block of East 28th Street near South Swan Road.
Tucson Police responded along with the child's mother. They say the child was not injured.
Police are still looking for the vehicle, a white 2010 GMC Acadia.