Center to register migrants seeking political asylum located in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the deadline for Title 42 is getting closer, nearby shelters and centers helping migrants seeking political asylum are filling up fast and getting busy.
News 4 Tucson did enter the center, Lupita Murillo said she saw about a dozen people come through.
There were quite a few children. The manager asked not to show the people or where the center is located. This is to protect the migrants coming in as well as the people who work there.
It's not being called a shelter, but rather a place where people are registered once someone from the center picks them up at the DeConcini port of entry.
The center is located in Nogales and it receives funding from Santa Cruz and Pima counties.
Alejandra Martinez said it's part of Casa Alitas in Tucson.
Martinez is the executive director of Crossroads Mission in Nogales and works closely with Casa Alitas.
"We've been partnering with them. When we receive asylum seekers. We refer them to them because they provide transportation twice a day to Tucson."
Once the people are registered they are given snacks as they await a bus trip to Tucson.
Martinez added the center provides an invaluable service.
"It's very good to have n the community. It helps us out because our resources are a little bit limited when it comes to bedding. So them being able to transport all these people to Tucson where they have I believe a bigger facility where they are able to house more people is very beneficial to us."
Jose Jaramillo lives and works in Nogales. He was unaware of the registration center, but once News 4 told him about it and what it did. His response...
"I think that's great because a lot of immigrants that actually come over here have a lot of value to offer to our country aside from just from coming in seeking welfare and stuff like that. A lot of them come in with the intention of working."
Title 42 ends on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Tucson time.
