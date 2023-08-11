Celebrate Nandi's 9th birthday at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) — The first elephant born in Arizona is turning nine years old next week, and Reid Park Zoo is inviting you to come celebrate!
The zoo will be holding Nandi's birthday on August 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
There will be a puppet show, arts and crafts, snacks, and you can even join in singing Happy Birthday to Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo also says if you like to get dirty, come prepared, because there will be a mud pit for guests to play in, just like elephants in the wild like to do.
