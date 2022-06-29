CBP installs aerostat in Nogales

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1154 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca, Arivaca Sasabe Road, South Sasabe Road, and West
Arivaca Road.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Covered Wells and Route 15 north of Covered Wells.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the head
waters of the washes and drainages listed below.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, San Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will add to the flooding
potential.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

CBP installs aerostat in Nogales

CBP Border Patrol US Customs and Border Protection generic
CBP / Twitter

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 22-Meter Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat has been installed in Nogales, Ariz.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, installation began June 20 about one mile north of the International Boundary with Mexico.

They say the aerostat will be operated by Border Patrol agents "24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide continuous aerial surveillance of the border."

In a news release, CBP said the aerostat is filled with helium and tethered to a Mooring Platform, which weighs around 15,000 pounds. It includes day and night cameras to provide persistent, low-altitude surveillance, with a maximum range of 3,000 feet above ground level.

"Flying at this altitude allows Border Patrol Agents to maintain visual awareness of border activity in the United States for longer periods of time," CBP said.

CBP says 17 systems are scheduled to deploy throughout multiple sectors, including one near Sasabe, this fiscal year.

