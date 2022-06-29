CBP installs aerostat in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 22-Meter Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat has been installed in Nogales, Ariz.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, installation began June 20 about one mile north of the International Boundary with Mexico.
They say the aerostat will be operated by Border Patrol agents "24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide continuous aerial surveillance of the border."
In a news release, CBP said the aerostat is filled with helium and tethered to a Mooring Platform, which weighs around 15,000 pounds. It includes day and night cameras to provide persistent, low-altitude surveillance, with a maximum range of 3,000 feet above ground level.
"Flying at this altitude allows Border Patrol Agents to maintain visual awareness of border activity in the United States for longer periods of time," CBP said.
CBP says 17 systems are scheduled to deploy throughout multiple sectors, including one near Sasabe, this fiscal year.