...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Outlying
locations prone to colder temperatures may drop lower.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Catalina State Park expected to reopen Thursday after campers were stranded due to flooded wash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Catalina State Park is expected to reopen in the next 24 hours after some campers were stranded due to a flooded wash Tuesday.

“Thank you to the hardworking rangers at Catalina State Park who have been keeping campers safe and comfortable while the entrance of the park is closed by the Cañada del Oro wash,” Arizona State Parks said Wednesday in a Tweet.

The recent heavy rain caused swift-moving water and debris to flow, making the wash near the park’s entrance and exit unsafe for crossing.

Arizona State Parks said rangers have been assisting the campers in the area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, campers can walk across, Arizona State Parks said.

Officials say the 2020 Bighorn Fire took out a lot of vegetation, making runoff from rainwater more extreme.

