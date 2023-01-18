Catalina State Park expected to reopen Thursday after campers were stranded due to flooded wash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Catalina State Park is expected to reopen in the next 24 hours after some campers were stranded due to a flooded wash Tuesday.
“Thank you to the hardworking rangers at Catalina State Park who have been keeping campers safe and comfortable while the entrance of the park is closed by the Cañada del Oro wash,” Arizona State Parks said Wednesday in a Tweet.
The recent heavy rain caused swift-moving water and debris to flow, making the wash near the park’s entrance and exit unsafe for crossing.
The flow of the wash is slowing (see video of conditions yesterday vs. present). As soon as the floodwater recedes, our Construction Services team will clear mud/debris from the wash with our heavy equipment so the park can reopen. Currently, campers can walk across. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/NZN92ojzkA— Arizona State Parks (@AZStateParks) January 18, 2023
Arizona State Parks said rangers have been assisting the campers in the area.
As of Wednesday afternoon, campers can walk across, Arizona State Parks said.
Officials say the 2020 Bighorn Fire took out a lot of vegetation, making runoff from rainwater more extreme.