Carondelet Health Network to host several hiring events this week

TUCSON (KVOA) — Carondelet Health Network is hosting several hiring events Monday through Thursday this week.
They are looking to fill positions in several departments at St. Mary's, St. Joseph's and Holy Cross hospitals.
Here's the schedule:
Tuesday, June 28 Hiring Event at Coyote Grill:
4201 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Appetizers and drinks provided
Walk-in open interviews, June 27-30:
St. Mary’s Hospital
1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, Tucson, AZ 85745
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital
350 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ 85711
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information about all available positions please visit www.carondelet.org/careers.