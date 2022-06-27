 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carondelet Health Network to host several hiring events this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiring

TUCSON (KVOA) — Carondelet Health Network is hosting several hiring events Monday through Thursday this week.

They are looking to fill positions in several departments at St. Mary's, St. Joseph's and Holy Cross hospitals.

Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, June 28 Hiring Event at Coyote Grill:

4201 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Appetizers and drinks provided

Walk-in open interviews, June 27-30:

St. Mary’s Hospital

1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, Tucson, AZ 85745

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

350 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ 85711

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information about all available positions please visit www.carondelet.org/careers.

Recommended for you