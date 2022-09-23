Carjacking suspect arrested following pursuit on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars following a carjacking incident that ended with a crash on Tucson’s east side Tuesday.
Initially, officers responded to Stone Avenue and Prince Road in reference to a carjacking report.
Police say the suspect, who has been identified as 27-year-old Micah Angelo Morgan, injured a woman, whom he forced out of her vehicle at about 6:30 a.m.
Later, police received 911 calls advising the suspect was spotted driving erratically in the area of 29th Street and Kolb Road.
“Officers initiated a low-speed pursuit as the Subaru drove without regard through traffic signals and swerved towards patrol vehicles, endangering the public during the morning commute,” Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook post.
They said Morgan then struck a TPD patrol vehicle’s push bumper. The officer was not injured and continued the pursuit.
Officers then deployed tire deflation spikes near Golf Links and Harrison roads. The pursuit ended after the Subaru crashed the officer’s patrol vehicle, striking a power pole.
Both, the officer and Morgan, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Morgan was released from the hospital the following day and booked into the Pima County Jail without a bond.
He has been charged with auto theft, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and narcotic violations.