Cancelled flight gives one man extra time with family in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you had to fly in or out of Tucson International Airport today you may have experienced some issues with cancellations and delays.
Severe winds and the blanket of snow arriving last night caused chaos in the air and impacting travelers flying today as well...
The flight board showed some delays and cancellations. For some passengers it was an issue but they made the best out of it.
Byph Vonfabrice told News 4 Tucson, "I'm heading back to North Carolina. I have to go through Dallas and the weather looks like it's very very bad right now."
He was in Tucson visiting family. Due to weather American airlines cancelled flights to Dallas.
"I am booked up for tomorrow so my sister is going to pick me up . I saw my folks. So it was a great trip. Hello mother. Hello father. So I enjoyed myself and I like Tucson," he said.
Tucson Airport Authority said they prepared for the weather as did the airlines.
"Yesterday we had diversions come into the airport and also later diversions go away from the airport because of the weather so anytime you have a situation of that nature it takes a little bit of time to get back on track and back to a normal operation . But we were prepared for the weather yesterday and our aircraft is open departing and arriving.," said Austin Wright, Communications Director.
In the meantime, Byph Vonfabrice is spending an extra day with family. "Yeah, how's that? I like that."
The Tucson Airport Authority is advising people to check with the airlines before heading out to the airport.