Can cookies be baked in a car? We have the answers!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — If you've been outside today, you know it's been baking out there.
And right here at our News 4 Tucson station, one of our employees wanted to test just how hot it is.
Can cookies be baked without an oven? Can you really bake them in your car?
That's the question she wanted answered on her way into work.
She placed the cookies inside her car at 2:00 p.m., and within two and a half hours, the cookies were baked and ready to eat!
We had some of our employees taste them, and they said they were delicious!
So yes, you can bake cookies in a car and without an oven!
Stay cool out there.