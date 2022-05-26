Calif. man arrested for failing to register as sex offender in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A California man was arrested Wednesday in Sierra Vista for failing to register as a sex offender in Cochise County.
Police say 57-year-old Robert Bryant also provided officers with false information on May 9 when he was arrested for possession of drugs. They say he provided a fake name and date of birth.
The Oceanside Police Department's Sex Offender Unit notified Sierra Vista Police Department of Bryant's true identity after comparing his fingerprints, police say.
On Wednesday, law enforcement contacted Bryant again and police say he continued to provide a fake name and date of birth.
The 57-year-old was booked into the Cochise County Jail on four counts of failing to register as a sex offender, possession of dangerous drugs, and providing false information to law enforcement officers. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.