Buckeye baker finds sweetness after racist customer exchange

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix baker is getting some sweet support after an order was canceled over her race.
Victoria Hernandez, a licensed home baker and owner of Mariah's Butterfly Bakery, shared texts on social media of a racist exchange with a client.
The client wrote she was canceling her daughter's birthday cake order because "I see by your pictures that you are Mexican."
Hernandez, whose business is named after her daughter, told AZFamily.com Thursday that she obliged and didn't want to meet hate with more hate.
The Mexican American baker says she has been inundated with orders since sharing the remarks.
She says all the support online and off has helped.