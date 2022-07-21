 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Broadway Boulevard, Aviation Parkway intersection to close July 29

City of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — As part of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project, the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Aviation Parkway is scheduled to close to all through travel beginning July 29.

The intersection will close at 6 p.m. and is rescheduled to open Aug. 1 at about 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling in this area will need to detour around the closure: 

  • Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway
  • Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue
  • Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue
  • Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to Sixth Street

For more information, visit Broadway and Aviation Parkway Intersection Closure - Downtown Links Project | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov).

