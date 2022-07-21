Broadway Boulevard, Aviation Parkway intersection to close July 29

TUCSON (KVOA) — As part of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project, the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Aviation Parkway is scheduled to close to all through travel beginning July 29.
The intersection will close at 6 p.m. and is rescheduled to open Aug. 1 at about 5 a.m.
Motorists traveling in this area will need to detour around the closure:
- Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway
- Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue
- Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue
- Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to Sixth Street
For more information, visit Broadway and Aviation Parkway Intersection Closure - Downtown Links Project | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov).