BREAKING: Lightning sparks blaze at northeast Tucson park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rural Metro Fire Department crews are battling a lightning-sparked fire at Agua Caliente Park near North Tanque Verde Road and East Soldier Trail.
The fire began at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and has since been called under control.
RMFD Assistant Chief Jay Karlik tells News 4 Tucson, crews will at the park for an extended period of time. They will be extinguishing hot spots to make sure the flames do not spread any further.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed East Roger Road at North Soldier Trail.
