BOYS: Rincon edges Cholla 53-50

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Rincon/University edged Cholla 53-50 Friday night in a battle of Top 10 (MaxPreps) Southern Arizona boys basketball teams.
The Rangers (15-5) are currently ranked No. 21 in Conference 6A in the initial AZPreps365 poll. That would however put them as a Top 10 seed in the state playoffs due to the fact the first 13 teams ranked in Conference 6A are sitting in the new Open Division basketball tournament.
Rincon has won seven of their last eight games. The lone loss came to Cienega.
R-U is led by junior forward Zaire hays who is averaging 14 ppg.
Cholla (10-5) is ranked No. 11 in Conference 5A and is sitting just outside the Open Division state tournament at No. 33 (Top 32 teams qualify). The Chargers are the highest ranked 5A team in Southern Arizona but have lost four of their last five games.
Cholla's top scorer is head coach Masai Dean's son Masai. The senior guard is averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per contest.
In MaxPreps' rankings of Southern Arizona teams, Rincon/University is slotted 7th with Cholla at No. 8.
Tucson, Sahuaro, Catalina Foothills, Cienega, Ironwood Ridge and Salpointe Catholic make up the Top 6. Buena checks in at No. 9 and Pueblo rounds out the Top 10.
SCOREBOARD
Here are the Friday night scores from games involving boys and girls teams from across Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Baboquivari 65, Patagonia 30
- Bisbee 86, Santa Rita 40
- Campo Verde 66, Casa Grande 47
- Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 45
- Desert Christian 72, Kearny Ray 40
- Florence 62, San Tan Foothills 44
- Ironwood Ridge 71, Tucson Sunnyside 44
- Morenci 74, San Miguel 21
- Pusch Ridge Christian 66, Catalina 34
- Palo Verde 71, Empire 34
- Rincon-Univ. 53, Cholla 50
- Valley Union 73, Lourdes Catholic 57
GIRLS
- Baboquivari 43, Patagonia 37
- Bisbee 56, Santa Rita 11
- Campo Verde 82, Casa Grande 38
- Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 47
- Desert Christian 32, Kearny Ray 11
- Florence 33, San Tan Foothills 18
- Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Catalina Magnet 4
- Safford 57, Amphitheater 38
- Thatcher 56, Sabino 11
- Rincon-Univ. 76, Cholla 22
- Sunnyside 62, Ironwood Ridge 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Lourdes Catholic vs. Valley Union
