Border Solutions Summit

TUCSON (KVOA) — Border leaders are trying to figure out solutions to tackle the border crisis.
Millions of dollars of fentanyl has been seized by Arizona law enforcement in the past two weeks. The Tucson sector of the U.S Mexico border is one area getting hit the hardest by drug smuggling.
Arizona Representative Juan Ciscomani said, “An area in Cochise County is where some of the most dangerous activity on the border is taking place, both in human trafficking and in drug crossing. Officers are dealing with people that are fighting law enforcement, and fleeing from border patrol."
Panelists highlighted issues they said Arizonans are dealing with because of the border crisis.
That includes an increase in overdoses and homelessness.
The Cochise Sheriff's Department reports there's more than a thousand percent increase in fentanyl coming across the border.
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed how the border crisis is impacting Arkansas.
“We have fentanyl that's coming in and killing our young people, whenever it's coming through the border it becomes very personal for Arkansas and the whole country" said Former Governor Asa Hutchinson Arkansas.