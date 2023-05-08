Border Patrol and Mexican officials team up to let migrants know dangers of crossing the desert

TUCSON (KVOA) - Migrants coming here illegally often encounter a treacherous journey.
On Monday, Border Patrol and Mexican officials held a news conference asking people not to risk their lives by making the trek.
In this fiscal year, Border patrol reported 50 people have already died attempting to cross the Arizona-Mexico border.
And with the end of Title 42 on Thursday they're expecting the number of migrants to surge in the upcoming summer months.
Supervisor Agent Vicente Paco explained the Heat Stress kits agents in the field are carrying.
"We have these instant cold compression packs.. We have something that's got electrolytes that we can mix them with water," he said.
He added all of the agents across the country now have the Heat stress kits. "What we want to do to people that are in distress in the desert we want to be able to render aid as soon as possible regardless of the nationality of the individual."
This was a pilot program that began last here in the Tucson sector and now it's nationwide.
"One of the things that we do is when somebody is identified whether its heat cramps. Heat stress or heat stroke rendering aid as soon as possible to try and cool the individual down is essential. "
Also at the news conference Rocky, a six year old Belgian Malinois. He's a certified search and rescue canine. He's made over 100 rescues.
His partner, Jonathan Elledge told News 4 Tucson, "He's been trained to follow people, follow their footprints he's also trained to follow people that are in distress that might be in the brush or unable to get up and signal to us."
Agent Elledge added, Rocky possesses a special skill set to help save lives.
"We can use the wind, we can use the footprints, use different things and utilize Rocky to help find the people faster."
Between Rocky and the heat stress kits. These are just some of the ways border patrol is doing everything they can to help migrants in distress.
Agent Paco added, "It shouldn't be a death sentence to come across the border and one of the things we do as first responders we are going to try and save as many lives as we can."
Officials have one clear message, "Don't risk your life to illegally cross the border."