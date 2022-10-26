Border Patrol agents discover 32 migrants concealed in box truck southwest of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered 32 migrants concealed in a moving box truck southwest of Tucson Monday.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents tried to stop the vehicle near Interstate 10 Frontage Road and Grant Road intersection.
They say the truck did not stop and sped west out of the city.
The vehicle came to a stop on a rural road southwest of Tucson, where its driver and front-seat passenger fled on foot into the desert. As agents checked the truck, they reportedly discovered 32 undocumented migrants in its cargo compartment.
CBP identified the migrants as 31 men and one unaccompanied minor from Mexico and Guatemala.
In a press release, CBP said that “despite an exhaustive search of the area, neither suspected smuggler was found.”
They also added that Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transport migrants in box trucks and livestock trailers.