Bolt Wildfire spreads to 500 acres with 0% containment

  • Updated
Bolt Wildfire

Courtesy: Coronado National Forest

 By Zachary Jackson

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities at Coronado National Forest have confirmed the Bolt Wildfire is active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District.

Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 500 acres with 0% containment as of around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Starting at 10 a.m., Rose Canyon Lake will be closed to visitors as our helicopters use it as a water dipping site. There is no estimated reopening date. Officials are asking that you avoid the area.

