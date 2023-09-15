Bolt Wildfire spreads to 500 acres with 0% containment

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities at Coronado National Forest have confirmed the Bolt Wildfire is active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District.
Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 500 acres with 0% containment as of around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Starting at 10 a.m., Rose Canyon Lake will be closed to visitors as our helicopters use it as a water dipping site. There is no estimated reopening date. Officials are asking that you avoid the area.
