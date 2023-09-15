Bolt Wildfire at 0% containment

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities at Coronado National Forest have confirmed the Bolt Wildfire is active in the Santa Catalina Ranger District as of Sep. 14.
Santa Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff Fulgham CNF estimates the fire at 200 acres with 0% containment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
Bolt Wildfire, Santa Catalina Ranger District9/15/2023 – 4:38 PMSanta Catalina Ranger District - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Jeff FulghamAcreage estimate: 200 acresContainment: 0%Cause: Under InvestigationStart Date: 9/14/2023— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) September 15, 2023