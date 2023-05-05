Body of missing man found in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — The body of a man who went missing in April has been found in his car in Ajo, Arizona.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified the man as 59-year-old Shane Jackman.
The department says Jackman's body was found by volunteers with the Arizona Game and Fish Department in a remote area of the desert in Ajo.
Jackman was last seen on April 19 when he was crossing the border back into the United States near Tucson.
He had been road tripping and camping in Arizona or the last few months, but told his family on April 19 that after he crossed the border, he was going to camp along the Gila River, and from there, he was going to head to Utah.
April 19 is the last time any friends or family spoke to him in person.
No word yet on the cause of death, but the department says there are no signs of foul play.