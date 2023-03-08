 Skip to main content
Bobcat lounges on dog bed in home

TUCSON (KVOA) — A bobcat was spotted lounging on a dog bed in a San Manuel home on Monday.

The homeowner was arriving home from work when they located the bobcat. They suspected it got in through their doggie door.

The bobcat escaped before officers arrived. 

Call 623-236-7201 if you find wildlife in your home.

