Bobcat lounges on dog bed in home

TUCSON (KVOA) — A bobcat was spotted lounging on a dog bed in a San Manuel home on Monday.
The homeowner was arriving home from work when they located the bobcat. They suspected it got in through their doggie door.
The bobcat escaped before officers arrived.
Call 623-236-7201 if you find wildlife in your home.
A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home Mon. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived. Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zcQFD4m08h— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 7, 2023