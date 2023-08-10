Blue Ribbon Commission Chairman Danny Sharp statement regarding meeting Thursday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Blue Ribbon Commission Chairman Danny Sharp released a statement regarding the Pima County Adult Detention Center meeting Thursday morning.
“I had hoped this morning’s meeting would be an open and informative discussion about the remaining issues before the Commission as we prepare to present our findings to the County Administrator. That included putting a public comment period on the agenda so the Commission could hear from the public about areas of concern the Commission should consider. County security staff had alerted me that some members of the protest occurring outside the meeting were making statements about disrupting the meeting. I was prepared for the potential of disruption of some kind, but not for the way that it occurred. As the loud music and chanting continued, I was looking for some indication that the group would settle down and allow the meeting to continue, but it became clear to me that the noise and disruption was not going to die down. I decided to adjourn the meeting and intended to gather the commissioners together away from the protest and discuss whether to attempt to continue the meeting or whether to try to schedule it for some other time. Before that could happen, items were thrown from the crowd at Commissioners and there was an altercation involving a Commission member. I became concerned for the safety of the Commissioners and the members of the public and didn’t want the situation to escalate further, therefore I believed it was best for all to send the Commissioners home and seek another day to complete the Commission’s important work.”