Blue Light technology to be installed in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department is now implementing blue light technology at an intersection in midtown Tucson.

PCSD uses blue light technology to lower number of crashes in Tucson Today, Tucson City Council met to discuss how to help lower the number of crashes in our area.

On September 7, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility crews are scheduled to install blue lights at Grant and Craycroft Roads for all left turn movements.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., crews from both DTM and TPD will be on-site at the southeast corner of the intersection to provide information about the blue light program.

Travel restrictions will be in place for all directions of travel and traffic signals will still be operating during the installation.

On September 6, crews will also covert the traffic signal heads to flashing yellow arrows and replace the arms for both east and west travel between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

During the installation, the traffic signals will not be in operation.

The blue light installation has ben shown to reduce the frequency of crashes and blue light allows law enforcement to take place from a distance, where the officer may not be seen.

The blue lights are not cameras and do not take pictures or video.