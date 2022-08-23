BLM seeks input on recreational target shooting at Sonoran Desert National Monument

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Santa Rosa, or 37 miles northwest of Sells, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ventana and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills and Saguaro National Park
East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin,
Kuakatch, San Simon West and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

BLM seeks input on recreational target shooting at Sonoran Desert National Monument

Bureau of Land Management - Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public input on amendment to regulate target shooting at Sonoran Desert National Monument.

A notice of intent to amend resource management plan and preparation for an associated environmental assessment is planned to appear in the Federal Register on Aug. 24.

The Sonoran Desert National Monument was established in 2001. It contains 486,400 acres of BLM-managed public lands in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Currently, 435,700 acres available for recreational target shooting.

“While we have preliminary alternatives for the environmental assessment, we expect that public scoping will generate more alternatives for us to consider,” said Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas. “This scoping period is an opportunity for the public to help guide land use decisions at the Sonoran Desert National Monument.”

Interested parties may submit scoping comments on issues, alternatives, and planning criteria related to the plan amendment online at the BLM’s National NEPA Register, via email to BLM_AZ_SDNMtargetshooting@blm.gov, or via mail to BLM, Sonoran Desert National Monument, Attn.: RMPA EA, 2020 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022.  

For more information, visit Arizona | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)