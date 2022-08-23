BLM seeks input on recreational target shooting at Sonoran Desert National Monument

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public input on amendment to regulate target shooting at Sonoran Desert National Monument.
A notice of intent to amend resource management plan and preparation for an associated environmental assessment is planned to appear in the Federal Register on Aug. 24.
The Sonoran Desert National Monument was established in 2001. It contains 486,400 acres of BLM-managed public lands in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Currently, 435,700 acres available for recreational target shooting.
“While we have preliminary alternatives for the environmental assessment, we expect that public scoping will generate more alternatives for us to consider,” said Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas. “This scoping period is an opportunity for the public to help guide land use decisions at the Sonoran Desert National Monument.”
Interested parties may submit scoping comments on issues, alternatives, and planning criteria related to the plan amendment online at the BLM’s National NEPA Register, via email to BLM_AZ_SDNMtargetshooting@blm.gov, or via mail to BLM, Sonoran Desert National Monument, Attn.: RMPA EA, 2020 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022.
For more information, visit Arizona | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov).