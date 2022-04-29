Blane Barksdale gets 22 years for 2019 murder, wife sentenced to 5 years in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody in 2019 in connection to the death of a Tucson man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday.
In court today, Barksdale spoke to Bligh’s family and said he was remorseful. Also said there was no excuse for his actions. Bligh’s brother, Skip, called what Barksdale is convicted of doing ‘inhuman.’ Susan Barksdale sentencing scheduled for 2 p.m. @KVOA— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 29, 2022
In April 2019, Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue. Fire officials said the fire caused a large section of the house’s roof to collapse into the structure.
Initially, the owner of the home could not be located. However, on May 14, 2019, police revealed a vehicle was missing from the home. After further investigation, Pima County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and suspected foul play. The owner of the vehicle was identified as 72-year-old Frank Bligh.
After their nephew Brent Mallard was arrested in connection to the fire, police named Susan and Blane Barksdale as suspects in the death of Bligh.
The two were arrested in New York on May 24, 2019. However, the couple escaped from transport van during extradition from New York to Pima County on Aug. 26, 2019. After avoiding capture for 16 days, Susan and Blane Barksdale were located at a residence in the Punkin Center, located near Tonto Basin, Ariz.
Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in November. Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December.
Susan Barksdale was sentenced to five years in prison in connection to the case. Court officials said she will get nearly three years credited to her sentence.
Susan Barksdale gets a 5-year sentence. She gets credit for time served, nearly 3 years. I'll have a live report at 5. @KVOA https://t.co/BWvW54tYpI— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 29, 2022