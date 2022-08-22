Black bear spotted in Sierra Vista relocated to remote area

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Wildlife officials relocated a black bear from a residential area in Sierra Vista to a remote location Saturday.

The 300 pound "bear was tranquilizer darted after climbing a tree, then released unharmed to the remote location," Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said in a Facebook post.

They said the bear was presumed to be from the Huachuca Mountains.

Earlier this month, another curious black bear was caught on Tucson's northwest side. She was first spotted at a residence near Oracle and River roads. Days later, she was caught by Ina Road and La Canada Drive. The 2-year-old bear was also released to a remote location, AZGFD said.

Officials urge residents not to feed bears and to secure garbage and outdoor food sources. This includes, tree fruit, pet food and bird feeders. Visit BearWise.org for more tips.