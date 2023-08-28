 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bisbee woman arrested for stealing and laundering thousands of dollars

  • Updated
  • 0
Brianna Anderson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Bisbee woman has been arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering.

36-year-old Brianna Anderson was arrested on August 22 for allegedly stealing more than $40,000 in cash and checks from Canyon Vista Dental, LLC in Sierra Vista while she was employed there as office manager.

Anderson was responsible for making daily deposits of cash and checks for the business.

An investigation conducted by SVPD Special Operations Bureau found that Anderson failed to make numerous deposits from May 2022 through June 2023. 

She was arrested on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering.

She was booked into the Cochise County Jail and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at (520) 452-7500.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you