Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, money laundering

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Bisbee woman has been arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering.
36-year-old Brianna Anderson was arrested on August 22 for allegedly stealing more than $40,000 in cash and checks from Canyon Vista Dental, LLC in Sierra Vista while she was employed there as office manager.
Anderson was responsible for making daily deposits of cash and checks for the business.
An investigation conducted by SVPD Special Operations Bureau found that Anderson failed to make numerous deposits from May 2022 through June 2023.
She was arrested on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering.
She was booked into the Cochise County Jail and has since been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at (520) 452-7500.