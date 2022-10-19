Bisbee man found dead after being reported missing Saturday

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man has been found dead after being reported missing in Bisbee on Saturday.
According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Albert Hopper was found dead on Tuesday on Okd Divide Road.
In their original report, officials said Hopper was last seen at or near his residence near Sims Road and Compton Avenue in Bisbee.
They said his green bike was also missing from the residence. A caller also informed officials that Hopper’s dog was inside his residence with no food or water.
The case remains under investigation.