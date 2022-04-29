Bisbee-area fire now 68% contained, officials say

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise county officials provided an update Friday morning regarding the Locklin Fire burning in Bisbee.

According to Cochise County, the fire has burned 112 acres and is 68% contained.

All pre-evacuation orders have been lifted. Residents in the area have returned to "Ready Status."

As of Friday, the origin of the fire is still unknown.

No road closures have been reported in the area Friday.

Officials say crews on Thursday worked to "reinforce fire lines and manage hotspots." Two hand crews will continue to work throughout the day Friday.