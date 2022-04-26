Bills expanding parental rights at schools head to Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation greatly expanding the rights of parents to know anything their children tell a teacher or school counselor and allowing them to sue if information is withheld is headed to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

The parental rights bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser was approved by the House on Monday.

A second measure requiring schools to list all their library books and allow review for new books also passed.

Neither got any Democratic votes.

The broad expansion of the state's parents' bill of rights allows lawsuits against any school district or official for violations and requires them to prove they did not interfere with the parent's rights.

Ducey signs bills limiting school mask, vaccination rules PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring government agencies fr…